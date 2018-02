Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xiwang Property Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN RMB5 MILLION TO RMB10 MILLION FOR FY​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ONE-OFF COST INCURRED FOR PROPERTY PROJECT DURING YEAR OF 2017​