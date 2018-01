BRIEF-Xl Group Says Total Aggregate Net Loss Estimates Related To Q4 Catastrophes Are $315 Mln

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd:

* XL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY NATURAL CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES OF $45 MILLION RELATED TO THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES AND $20 MILLION RELATED TO OTHER EVENTS

* XL GROUP LTD - TOTAL AGGREGATE NET LOSS ESTIMATES RELATED TO Q4 2017 CATASTROPHES ARE $315 MILLION

* XL GROUP LTD - ALSO REAFFIRMED ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED AGGREGATE NET LOSSES RELATED TO Q3 2017 CATASTROPHES

* XL GROUP - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF ESTIMATED AMOUNT OF ABOUT $98 MILLION IN Q4 2017 RELATED TO REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET