FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Xlit Ltd announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 8:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Xlit Ltd announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd

* Xlit ltd. Announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers; also announces amendment of price determination date for 2045 notes offer

* Xl group ltd - xl-cayman also announced that it is amending price determination date with respect to 2045 notes offer

* Xl group ltd - price determination date for 2045 notes offer has been changed from july 6, 2017 to june 30, 2017

* Xl group ltd - wholly-owned subsidiary, xlit ltd. Is waiving financing condition with respect to its previously announced tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.