Jan 17 (Reuters) - Xlmedia Plc:

* PLACING OF 16 MLN SHARES TO RAISE 31.7 MILLION​ STG

* ‍CONDITIONALLY PLACED 16,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 198 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍JOH. BERENBERG, GOSSLER & CO. KG LONDON BRANCH ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER TO COMPANY ON PLACING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: