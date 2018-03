March 1 (Reuters) - Xo Group Inc:

* XO GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $42.3 MILLION

* XO GROUP - REITERATING LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS OF DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH RATES, GROSS MARGINS OF ABOUT 90-95%, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS OF 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)