* XOMA ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE NEW LICENSE AGREEMENTS FOR PROPRIETARY PHAGE DISPLAY LIBRARIES

* ‍ENTERED INTO LICENSE AGREEMENTS WITH THREE COMPANIES, TIZONA THERAPEUTICS., TORCH BIOSCIENCES, AND LAKEPHARMA

* XOMA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS FOR PRODUCTS DEVELOPED BY LAKEPHARMA AND AS PART OF ITS CLIENT PROGRAMS