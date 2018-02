Feb 7 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp:

* XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS $0.09 THIRD QUARTER EPS BEFORE ONE-TIME CHARGES

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 2.6 PERCENT TO $23.9 MILLION

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, XPLORE RAISED ITS REVENUE OUTLOOK TO HIGH END OF ITS RANGE, APPROXIMATELY $85 MILLION​