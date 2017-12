Dec 21 (Reuters) - Xspray Pharma Ab (Publ):

* XSPRAY PHARMA ENTERS MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH NERPHARMA FOR ITS LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE; HYNAP-DASA

* COMPANY‘S GOAL IS TO LAUNCH HYNAP-DASA IN US-MARKET IN 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)