BRIEF-Xunlei Ltd says Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd

* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $55 million to $60 million

* Xunlei Ltd - ‍diluted loss per ads from continuing operations in Q3 of 2017 was us$0.38​

* Xunlei Ltd - ‍impairment of assets for Q3 was us$13.6 million, accounting for 28.6 pct of total revenues​

* Xunlei Ltd - "‍expect growth momentum to continue into q4 of 2017 with improvement in both top and bottom lines​"