Nov 9 (Reuters) - Xuzhou Handler Special Vehicle Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with Terex Corp’s Terex Utilities Inc during Trump visit

* Says agreement involves 5-year cooperation on making aerial work platform products worth sales of about 5 billion yuan ($754.73 million)

($1 = 6.6249 Chinese yuan renminbi)