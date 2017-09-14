BRIEF-‍Yacktman Asset Management today publicly released a letter to board of directors of Procter & Gamble Company​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* ‍Yacktman Asset Management today publicly released a letter to board of directors of Procter & Gamble Company​

* Yacktman Asset Management​ says in the ‍letter to P&G, Yacktman expressed its support for election of nelson peltz of trian fund management

* ‍Yacktman Asset Management says as of June 30, 2017, Yacktman owned 15.5 million shares of P&G​

* Yacktman Asset Management​ says disagree with P&G’s decision not to add Peltz to board, and instead to conduct proxy fight

* Yacktman Asset Management​ says intend to vote to elect Nelson Peltz to Procter & Gamble’s board

* Yacktman Asset Management in letter to P&G - “‍this is first time we have written about an election of directors for one of our portfolio investments”​

* Yacktman Asset Management - ‍feel compelled to write to P&G because of "depth of our conviction" it is in investors' best interest to have Peltz join board​