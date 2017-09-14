FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Yacktman Asset Management today publicly released a letter to board of directors of Procter & Gamble Company​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in a month

BRIEF-‍Yacktman Asset Management today publicly released a letter to board of directors of Procter & Gamble Company​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* ‍Yacktman Asset Management today publicly released a letter to board of directors of Procter & Gamble Company​

* Yacktman Asset Management​ says in the ‍letter to P&G, Yacktman expressed its support for election of nelson peltz of trian fund management

* ‍Yacktman Asset Management says as of June 30, 2017, Yacktman owned 15.5 million shares of P&G​

* Yacktman Asset Management​ says disagree with P&G’s decision not to add Peltz to board, and instead to conduct proxy fight

* Yacktman Asset Management​ says intend to vote to elect Nelson Peltz to Procter & Gamble’s board

* Yacktman Asset Management in letter to P&G - “‍this is first time we have written about an election of directors for one of our portfolio investments”​

* Yacktman Asset Management - ‍feel compelled to write to P&G because of “depth of our conviction” it is in investors’ best interest to have Peltz join board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.