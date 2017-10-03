BRIEF- Yagami announces outcome of takeover bid by parent company

Oct 3(Reuters) - Yagami Inc

* Says its parent company acquired 618,080 shares of the company during period from Sept. 4 to Oct. 2

* Settlement date on Oct. 10

* Says its parent company will hold 66.7 percent voting rights in the company, up from 54.9 percent

* Says an Aichi Ken-based firm, which currently hold 10.1 percent voting power in the company will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent, effective Oct. 10

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4CwKob

