FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by previously disclosed 2013 data theft

* Yahoo says now believes, following investigation with assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by Aug 2013 theft​

* Yahoo - ‍investigation indicates user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, bank account information​

* Yahoo - “‍while this is not a new security issue, Yahoo is sending email notifications to additional affected user accounts​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.