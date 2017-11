Nov 29 (Reuters) - Yamaha Corp

* Says it sells 8 million shares (2.3 percent voting power) of Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and gain on sale of investment securities is 25.82 billion yen

* Says it will cut voting power in Yamaha Motor to 9.9 percent (34.6 million shares) from 12.2 percent (42.6 million shares) and change will occur on Dec. 4

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E8xVBS; goo.gl/uiMU4D

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)