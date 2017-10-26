BRIEF-Yamana Gold posts Q3 earnings per share $0.05‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces third quarter 2017 results and increases production guidance for all metals

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍full year production guidance for company’s six producing mines has been increased to 960,000 ounces of gold​

* Yamana Gold Inc - FY production guidance for co’s 6 producing mines has been increased to 5.0 million ounces of silver and 125.0 million pounds of copper​

* Yamana Gold Inc - in Q3, ‍produced 1.43 million ounces of silver, representing an increase of 8% compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Yamana Gold Inc - in Q3, ‍produced 37.1 million pounds of copper, representing an increase of 27 pct compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Yamana Gold Inc - in Q3, produced ‍257,455 ounces of gold, an increase of 5 pct compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Yamana Gold Inc - qtrly revenue $493.4 million versus $464.3 mln‍​

* Yamana Gold Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.05‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $489.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S