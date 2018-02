BRIEF-Yamana Gold Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.20 From Continuing Operations

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc:

* YAMANA GOLD ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR Q4 WAS 259,606 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM YAMANA‘S SIX PRODUCING MINES​

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SAYS Q4 TOTAL COST OF SALES APPLICABLE TO GOLD OF $966 PER OUNCE

* QTRLY ‍REV $478.8 MILLION VERSUS $484.4 MILLION​

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE PER OUNCE $1,286 VERSUS $1,210

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED COPPER PRICE PER POUND $3.02 VERSUS. $2.48 ‍​

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED SILVER PRICE PER OUNCE $16.49 VERSUS $17.17 ‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $471.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S