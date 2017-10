Oct 24 (Reuters) - Yandex NV

* Yandex announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue RUB 23.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view RUB 23.45 billion

* Yandex - qtrly net income per Class A and Class B share RUB 7.47 ‍​

* Yandex - ‍raising revenue growth outlook for calendar year 2017​

* Yandex - ‍currently expect ruble-based revenue to grow 22% to 23% for full year 2017​