Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yandex Nv:

* YANDEX ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO RUB 27.9 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME OF RUB 3.5 BILLION ($60.8 MILLION), UP 189% COMPARED WITH Q4 2016​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF RUB 5.2 BILLION ($91.1 MILLION), UP 62% COMPARED WITH Q4 2016​

* SAYS ‍EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN RANGE OF 25% TO 30% IN FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE $0.18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: