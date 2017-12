Dec 13 (Reuters) - Yandex:

* ‍YANDEX AND SBERBANK ENTER INTO BINDING AGREEMENT FOR YANDEX.MARKET JOINT VENTURE​

* SAYS SBERBANK WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES IN YANDEX.MARKET FOR 30 BILLION RUBLES (APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION), VALUING IT AT 60 BILLION RUBLES

* ‍YANDEX.MARKET WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER CURRENT MANAGEMENT TEAM LED BY MAXIM GRISHAKOV, ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* TRANSACTION ‍IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* TWO PARTNERS WILL OWN EQUAL STAKES IN YANDEX.MARKET​