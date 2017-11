Nov 16 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra increases syndicated credit facility to $120 million

* Yangarra Resources Ltd - ‍facility is now comprised of a $110 million extendible revolving term credit facility and a $10 million operating facility​

* Yangarra Resources Ltd - ‍all other commercial terms remain same with next borrowing base review scheduled for May 31, 2018​