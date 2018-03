BRIEF-Yangtze River Port And Logistics Files A Complaint With FINRA To Report "Abusive Trading Practices​"

March 6 (Reuters) - Yangtze River Port And Logistics Ltd :

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS - ‍ON MARCH 5 FILED A COMPLAINT WITH FINRA TO REPORT CERTAIN “ABUSIVE TRADING PRACTICES​”

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS SAYS ‍SINCE LISTING ON NASDAQ, CO HAS NOTICED PATTERN OF “UNUSUAL” TRADING PRACTICES & ACTIVITY​ -SEC FILING

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS - ‍BELIEVES IT IS SUBJECT TO “ILLEGAL SHORT-SELLING AND MARKET PRICE MANIPULATION”, REPORTED THE SAME TO FINRA​

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS - ‍IMPLEMENTED CERTAIN STEPS, CONSIDERING OTHER APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO COUNTER "ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES​"