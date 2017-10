Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six month period ended 30 June 2017

* HY profit after tax amounted to about rmb 18.3 million, down 7.7%

* For HY, company recorded a total interest income of approximately rmb 38.6 million, up 1.2 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: