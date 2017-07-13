BRIEF-Yanlord Land and Perennial Leads Consortium to acquire 33.5 pct stake in United Engineers

July 13 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Ltd:
* Perennial Leads Consortium with Yanlord to acquire 33.5 pct stake in United Engineers and up to 29.9 pct stake in WBL Corp
* Deal for S$729.7 million
* mandatory conditional cash offer triggered for uel ordinary shares at an offer price of S$2.60 for each UEL ordinary offer share
* Mandatory unconditional cash offer triggered for UEL preference shares at an offer price of S$2.60 for each UEL preference offer share
* Possible mandatory unconditional cash offer for WBL ordinary shares at an offer price of S$2.07 for each WBL offer share