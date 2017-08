June 30 (Reuters) - Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co Ltd

* Says it terminates cooperation with Agricultural Development Bank of China's fund

* Says it returns investment of 190 million yuan ($28.03 million) to Agricultural Development Bank of China's fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tsBnCn

($1 = 6.7788 Chinese yuan renminbi)