BRIEF-Yantai North Andre Juice Co Announces Disposal Of Unit Binzhou Andre​

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yantai North Andre Juice Co Ltd :

* CO ENTERS YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH SHANDONG JINYE

* ‍UNIT ANDRE JUICE ENTERS ANDRE JUICE (BVI) EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH SHANDONG JINYE​

* ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS, SHANDONG JINYE TO ACQUIRE FROM EACH OF CO THEIR RESPECTIVE 75% AND 25% STAKE IN BINZHOU ANDRE​

* ‍YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE EQUITY TRANSFER DEAL FOR HK$75 MILLION, ANDRE JUICE (BVI) EQUITY TRANSFER DEAL FOR HK$25 MILLION