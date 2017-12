Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY SPANDEX RELATED ASSETS FOR ABOUT 800 MILLION YUAN TO 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($151.17 million)

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 8