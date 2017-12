Dec 1 (Reuters) - YATRA CAPITAL LTD:

* ANNOUNCES SECOND ROUND OF RETURN OF CAPITAL OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION UNDER COMPULSORY REDEMPTION PROCESS‍​

* WISHES TO REDEEM A TOTAL OF 1,375,516 ORDINARY SHARES IN CO AT EUR 7.27 PER SHARE

* NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES IN ISSUE TO BE REDUCED TO 2,089,701 FROM THE CURRENT 3,465,217