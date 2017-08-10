FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yellow Pages reports Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.03
August 10, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Yellow Pages reports Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.03

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd

* Yellow Pages Limited reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​

* Q2 revenue fell 9.2 percent to C$191.2 million

* Yellow Pages Ltd - Expects to meet its 2017 guidance targets communicated on May 10, 2017 for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow

* Yellow Pages Ltd - Company has lowered its 2017 expectations for customer count and digital revenue growth.

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$770 million to C$780 million

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of less than $65 million​

* Qtrly ‍customer count 236,500 versus 244,000​

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 customer count of approximately 230,000​

* Qtrly ‍digital revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $138.3 million; digital revenues now account for 72% of total revenues​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍Yellow Pages expects to begin piloting elements of initiatives, including evergreen contracts, in second half of 2017​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - Company remains on track to complete implementation of initiatives in 2018​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - All figures in Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

