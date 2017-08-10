FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yellow Pages reports Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.03
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Yellow Pages reports Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd

* Yellow Pages Limited reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​

* Q2 revenue fell 9.2 percent to C$191.2 million

* Yellow Pages Ltd - Expects to meet its 2017 guidance targets communicated on May 10, 2017 for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow

* Yellow Pages Ltd - Company has lowered its 2017 expectations for customer count and digital revenue growth.

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$770 million to C$780 million

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of less than $65 million​

* Qtrly ‍customer count 236,500 versus 244,000​

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 customer count of approximately 230,000​

* Qtrly ‍digital revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $138.3 million; digital revenues now account for 72% of total revenues​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍Yellow Pages expects to begin piloting elements of initiatives, including evergreen contracts, in second half of 2017​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - Company remains on track to complete implementation of initiatives in 2018​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - All figures in Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.