FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yellow Pages says qtrly loss per share $0.17‍​
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Yellow Pages says qtrly loss per share $0.17‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd-

* Yellow Pages Limited reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue fell 9.8 percent to C$181.4 million

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of less than $65 million​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17‍​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍expects full year 2017 revenue to be between $750 million and $760 million​

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA between $170 million and $180 million ; free cash flow between $50 million and $55 million​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍ expects to meet its 2017 guidance targets communicated on August 10, 2017 for adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and customer count​

* Yellow Pages-due to “weaker than expected performance” in agency, YP segments in quarter, co no longer expects to report digital revenue growth this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.