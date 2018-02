Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc:

* YELP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $218 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NET REVENUE OF $218 MILLION TO $221 ​MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍NET REVENUE OF $935 MILLION TO $965​ MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $29 MILLION TO $32​ MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $175 MILLION TO $187 MILLION

* ‍OUTLOOK REFLECTS SALE OF EAT24, WHICH WAS COMPLETED ON OCTOBER 10, 2017​