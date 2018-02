Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* SAYS CO HAS NIL EXPOSURE TO ENTITIES OR AFFILIATES MENTIONED REPORTS OF FRAUD IN GEMS AND JEWELLERY SECTOR

* YES BANK - PROACTIVELY DE-RISKING PORTFOLIO FOR BORROWERS WITH AGGREGATE EXPOSURES IN RANGES 1 BILLION RUPEES-10 BILLION RUPEES & 10 BILLION RUPEES-50 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS RBI'S REVISED FRAMEWORK FOR RESOLUTION OF STRESSED ASSETS MAY HAVE ONLY MINIMAL IMPACT ON BANK'S PORTFOLIO