BRIEF-Yes Bank Sept qtr profit up 25 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 10.03 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 10.27 billion rupees

* Sept quarter interest earned 48 billion rupees versus 40.60 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions 4.47 billion rupees versus 1.62 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter gross NPA 1.82 percent versus 0.97 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 1.04 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter NIM 3.7 percent

* Says no additional account was restructured through S4A route during quarter ‍​

* Says divergence in gross NPAs 63.55 billion rupees in quarter

* Says divergence in provisioning 15.36 billion rupees in qtr‍​

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 8.02 billion rupees

* Adjusted net profit after tax for year ended march 31, 2017 after taking into account divergence in provisioning was 23.16 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed as 10.03 bln rupees from a release on the BSE