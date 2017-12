Dec 22 (Reuters) - Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TO PURCHASE ELECTRICITY AND STEAM FROM SHENZHEN HEC INDUSTRIAL AND/OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOR THREE YEARS​

* TO PURCHASE CERTAIN PACKAGING AND CHEMICAL MATERIALS FROM SHENZHEN HEC INDUSTRIAL AND/OR ITS UNITS FOR 3 YEARS​

* ‍TO BUY CERTAIN APIS FROM SHENZHEN HEC INDUSTRIAL AND/OR ITS UNITS FOR PRODUCTION OF PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS​