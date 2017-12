Dec 11 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍GRANTED A NON-EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH LICENSE TO MONSANTO COMPANY TO EVALUATE ITS NOVEL C3003 AND C3004 YIELD TRAITS IN SOYBEAN​

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍UNDER LICENSE, MONSANTO PLANS TO RESEARCH BOTH TRAITS WITHIN ITS SOYBEAN PIPELINE AS A STRATEGY TO IMPROVE PLANT YIELDS​