BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience posts Q3 loss $0.59/shr from continuing operations

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc
* Yield10 Bioscience announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $200,000 versus $500,000
* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - expects to use about $8.0 million to $8.5 million in cash for FY 2017, including anticipated payments for restructuring costs
* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - expects current cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations & meet obligations into Q1 2018
* Yield10 - “the company’s present capital resources raise substantial doubt, however, about company’s ability to continue as a going concern” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: