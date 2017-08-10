BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience Q2 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc

* Yield10 Bioscience announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $200,000

* Yield10 Bioscience- ‍progress with the studies keeps us on track to begin reporting out additional yield data on c3003 in oilseed crops starting in q4 2017​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - ‍company ended q2 with $3.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents​

* Yield10 Bioscience - anticipates will use approximately $8.0 to $8.5 million of cash during 2017, including anticipated payments for restructuring costs​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - ‍present capital resources are not sufficient to fund its planned operations for a twelve month period​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - ‍present capital resources raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern​