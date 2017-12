Dec 19 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE RMB 1.679 BILLION VERSUS RMB 3.174 BILLION

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING - RAISES 2017 FULL YEAR PV MODULE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE TO 2.8 GW - 2.9 GW

* QTRLY TOTAL PHOTOVOLTAIC MODULE SHIPMENTS WERE 597.7 MW, COMPARED TO 1,146.6MW IN Q2 OF 2017

* - QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE US$19.4​

* - SEES PV MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF 700 MW TO 800 MW FOR Q4 OF 2017

* ‍QTRLY ADJUSTED NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER ADS US$2.7​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-2.61, REVENUE VIEW $242.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S