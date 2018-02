Feb 6 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* YINGLI SIGNS 146MW EPC CONTRACT WITH JENNER RENEWABLES FOR 12 PV PLANTS IN CHILE

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO - ‍ITS UNIT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH JENNER RENEWABLES TO PROVIDE EPC SERVICES FOR 12 GROUND-MOUNTED PV PLANTS IN CHILE