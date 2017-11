Nov 27 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* REG-YMAGIS : YMAGIS GROUP AND SHOOTING STAR COMPANY CONCLUDE AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH ECLAIRPLAY IN AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

* ‍EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH SYDNEY-BASED SHOOTING STAR COMPANY GROUP (SSCG) TO DEPLOY ECLAIRPLAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)