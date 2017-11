Nov 29 (Reuters) - YOC AG:

* YOC AG WITH POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 AFTER GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER

* ‍9M/2017: MORE THAN 26 % REVENUE INCREASE TO EUR 10.0 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ADJ ‍EBITDA IMPROVED BY EUR 1.15 MILLION, AMOUNTING TO EUR -0.10 MILLION (9M/2016: EUR -1.25 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA (INCLUDING PROVISIONS) OF EUR -0.48 MILLION (9M/2016: EUR -1.30 MILLION)​