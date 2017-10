Oct 25 (Reuters) - YOC AG

* ‍INCREASED ITS REVENUE BY AROUND 22 % IN Q3 OF 2017 TO A PROSPECTIVE EUR 3.3 MILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT CAME TO AN ESTIMATED EUR -0.1 TO -0.2 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS​

* ‍AROUND 26 % REVENUE INCREASE AS OF 9M​