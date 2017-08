Aug 10 (Reuters) - YogaWorks Inc

* YogaWorks Inc sees IPO of up to 7.3 million shares priced between $5.50 and $6.50‍​ per share - SEC filing

* YogaWorks Inc had earlier filed for IPO of 5 million shares priced between $12.00 and $14.00‍​ per share Source text: [bit.ly/2fviPfM]