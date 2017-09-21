FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yogaworks reports second quarter 2017 financial results
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 21, 2017 / 8:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Yogaworks reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yogaworks Inc

* Yogaworks, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $12.7 million to $13.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $53.2 million to $54.2 million

* Q2 revenue fell 6.3 percent to $12.5 million

* Yogaworks Inc - Qtrly ‍net loss $4.4 million versus $2.8 million​

* Yogaworks Inc - Sees FY ‍adjusted EBITDA between loss of $0.5 million and loss of $1.5 million​

* Yogaworks Inc - Sees ‍Q3 adjusted EBITDA between loss of $0.3 million and loss of $0.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.