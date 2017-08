July 17 (Reuters) - Yogaworks inc

* Sees ipo of 5 million shares - sec filing

* Yogaworks inc - estimate that initial public offering price per share will be between $12.00 and $14.00

* Yogaworks inc - have applied to list common stock on nasdaq global market under symbol 'yoga' - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2v8R28p)