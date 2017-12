Dec 21 (Reuters) - Yonder & Beyond Group Ltd:

* REFERS TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HIGHLINE ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

* ‍ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CAMAC INVESTMENTS SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF HLAI

* CO TO ISSUE CAMAC 7.5 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES DUE TO CAMAC AS PART CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION

* EXECUTION OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT REPRESENTS SATISFACTION OF KEY CONDITION TO COMPLETION OF HLAI DEAL​