Dec 15 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS OWNER PLANS TO TRANSFER STAKE TO TENCENT AFFILIATE LINGZHI TENCENT

* SAYS ITS SHARES TO RESUME TRADE ON DEC 18 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Cd577l; bit.ly/2Bq37fs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)