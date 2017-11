Nov 17 (Reuters) - Yoshicon Co Ltd

* Says co’s Tokyo-based sand related unit plans to merge with co’s Shizuoka-based restaurant related unit YCF, with effective date of Jan. 1, 2018

* One share of unit YCF will be exchanged for 254 shares of co’s Tokyo-based unit

* Says unit YCF will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qp6JJU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)