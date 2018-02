Feb 2(Reuters) - Yoshimura Food Holdings KK

* Says it plans to buy a Nagano Ken-based firm, which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of freeze-dried products, for 200 million yen in total

* Transaction date on March 1

* Says it will acquire 162,000 shares of the Nagano Ken-based firm through a private placement, for 405 million yen

* Payment date on March 1

