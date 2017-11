Nov 23 (Reuters) - YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* DECIDES TO ISSUE A CONVERTIBLE BOND IN TOTAL AMOUNT EUR 4.4 MILLION

* TOTAL AMOUNT DIVIDED INTO UP TO 2.6 MILLION BONDS WITH A PAR VALUE OF EUR 1.70 EACH

* TERM OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND STARTS ON 1 JANUARY 2018 AND ENDS ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

* TO USE ISSUE PROCEEDS FOR REPAYMENT OF THE 4% CONVERTIBLE BOND 2014/2018